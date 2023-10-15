President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign announced Sunday it had raised a combined $71.3 million alongside the Democratic National Committee and a joint fundraising committee during the three-month period that ended in September, a haul that eclipses what his Republican rivals have amassed but falls short of where President Donald Trump was at this point four years ago.

The campaign said the three fundraising vehicles had a combined $90.5 million in cash on hand. It did not disclose how the cash was divided among the three fundraising vehicles.

“It was a spectacular quarter,” Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Hollywood mogul whom Biden named a co-chair of his campaign, said in an interview Saturday. “It certainly exceeded our own expectations around it significantly. The fact that we’re sitting with $91 million in the bank today is really an extraordinary advantage.”

But Biden’s fundraising haul is well short of the $125 million Trump and the Republican National Committee raised during the same period of his 2020 reelection campaign. And it is just a touch more than the $70.1 million President Barack Obama and the DNC raised at this point in his 2012 campaign — at a time when individual contribution limits were far lower than they are today.

Katzenberg, in the interview, dismissed comparisons to such campaigns as “comparing apples to submarines.”

Comparisons with Obama’s fundraising efforts for the 2012 campaign are indeed imprecise, because a 2014 Supreme Court decision and other legal changes now allow candidates and parties to form joint fundraising committees that can accept single donations of nearly $1 million. In 2012, Obama and the DNC could collect only $30,500 per person.

More revealing details about the Biden campaign’s financial status will emerge when the committees file quarterly reports required by the Federal Election Commission. Those are due by the end of Sunday; a campaign official said the reports would become public late Sunday evening.

Among the most significant details in the campaign’s fundraising report will be the amount of cash it has accumulated from donors who gave less than $200.

These so-called small donors are vital to presidential efforts because they can be recruited to give again and again over the course of a long campaign. During the three-month fundraising period that ended in June, $10.2 million of contributions to the Biden effort, or about 21%, came from small donors, an amount smaller in percentage and in real dollars than the Trump and Obama campaigns in the comparable time periods.

While the Biden campaign has not disclosed how much of its haul came from small donors, an official, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak for the campaign, did reveal that 49% of its $71.3 million came from donors who gave through the internet or mail programs. The campaign had expected that about 36% to 37% of third-quarter fundraising would come online or through the mail.

Biden’s fundraising total far outpaces what his Republican rivals have reported for the third quarter.

Trump’s campaign reported it raised $45.5 million, with $37.5 million in cash on hand. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis raised $15 million. Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, raised $11 million. Aides to Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina revealed to Republican donors this week that his campaign began October with $11.6 million in cash on hand, more than either DeSantis or Haley.

The Biden campaign trumpeted an array of fundraising figures that officials said proved that there was indeed enthusiasm for their candidate, even as polls show that Biden is unpopular and suggest that he has not engendered enthusiasm within his own party.

The campaign said that it attracted 240,000 donors who had contributed to the campaign in 2020 and that 97% of contributions were less than $200. A contest for a chance to meet both Biden and Obama raised “nearly $2.5 million,” according to the campaign, while the sales of mugs with a picture of Biden’s face with the “Dark Brandon” meme brought in “close to $2 million” in August and September.