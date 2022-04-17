President Biden and his immediate predecessor issued Easter messages that were as different as the men themselves. Other living presidents weighed in as well.

Biden, who wished the nation a “Happy Easter” on Twitter, invoked the teachings of Christian savior Jesus Christ in his missive.

“As we reflect today on Christ’s Resurrection, we are reminded that with faith, hope, and love — even death can be defeated,” the president tweeted. “From our family to yours, we wish you hope, health, joy, and the peace of God, which passes all understanding. Happy Easter and may God bless and keep you.”

Easter is a Christian festival commemorating the resurrection of Jesus three days after his death by crucifixion. For many Christians, Easter weekend is the end to the Lenten season of fasting and penitence.

Former president Donald Trump used the holiday to launch a passive-aggressive attack on his perceived enemies on Earth, including New York attorney general Letitia James, whose office is investigating Trump.

“May she remain healthy despite the fact that she will continue to drive business out of New York while at the same time keeping crime, death, and destruction in New York!” reads a message from Trump’s Save America political action committee, which also calls James a “racist.”

Trump was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by his followers.

“Happy Easter to all including the Radical Left Maniacs who are trying everything to destroy our country,” reads a second message from Trump’s PAC. “May they not succeed, but let them, nevertheless, be happy, healthy, wealthy and well!”

The 45th president’s message is similar in tone to his Easter greeting from 2021, where he baselessly alleged the 2020 election he lost to Biden by more than 7 million votes had been “rigged” against him. Trump continues pushing that claim in 2022.

In 2013, prior to getting involved in politics, Trump commemorated the 12th anniversary of the terror attacks on the World Trade Center that left nearly 3,000 people dead with a tweet of the same nature.

“I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th,” he wrote.

Former president Barack Obama wished Americans a Happy Passover on Friday and a “blessed and joyful Easter” on Sunday.

“After a difficult couple of years, let’s give thanks for all the gifts we enjoy — and the people who make this life special,” the 44th president tweeted.

The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library also tweeted a “Happy Easter” wish along with a photo of a White House Easter Bunny, circa 1977.

Former president Bill Clinton had not posted an Easter message by noon Sunday, but former First Lady Hillary Clinton took to Twitter wishing everyone a “Happy Easter” along with a photo of the two of them with an Easter Bunny.

