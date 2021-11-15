WASHINGTON — Steve Bannon, who served as a senior aide to former President Donald Trump, surrendered to authorities and appeared in federal court Monday, three days after he was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to provide information to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Bannon’s formal booking and first court appearance in the case — and his promise to fight back aggressively against what he characterized as a political prosecution — marked an escalation in the clash between Trump’s allies and the committee, which has issued scores of subpoenas seeking testimony and documents that could help it assemble a definitive account of the attack and what led to it.

The charges against Bannon served as a warning to those who choose to defy the committee’s requests for information. But Bannon also showed that he intends to use the attention on the criminal case to push his own views to a broad audience.

Before entering the FBI’s Washington field office, where he surrendered around 9:30 a.m., and after leaving court later that afternoon, Bannon made statements that falsely implied that Trump had won the 2020 election. He told his supporters to remain focused on taking on “the illegitimate Biden regime.”

“This is going to be the misdemeanor from hell,” Bannon said after he emerged from his initial court appearance before a federal magistrate, Judge Robin M. Meriweather. Trailed by a video crew promoting his own media operation, and swarmed by reporters and photographers, he said he intended to use the legal process to attack Attorney General Merrick Garland, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden.

“We’re going to go on the offense on this,” he told reporters outside the courthouse, saying he was fighting for freedom of speech and liberty and assailing the prosecution as partisan.

Advertising

“Every progressive, every liberal in this country that likes freedom of speech and liberty, OK, should be fighting for this case,” he said, even though the charges against him are not related to the First Amendment.

Bannon, 67, declined last month to comply with subpoenas from the House select committee seeking testimony and documents from him. The House then voted to hold him in criminal contempt of Congress and referred the matter to the Justice Department.

Trump has directed his former aides and advisers to invoke immunity and refrain from turning over documents that might be protected under executive privilege.

After the referral from the House in Bannon’s case, FBI agents in the Washington field office investigated the matter. Career prosecutors in the public integrity unit of the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington determined that it would be appropriate to charge Bannon with two counts of contempt, and the Justice Department announced Friday that a grand jury had indicted him on those charges.

One contempt count is related to Bannon’s refusal to appear for a deposition, and the other is for his refusal to produce documents for the committee. Each count carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, and a fine of between $100 and $100,000.

Bannon did not enter a plea when he made his initial appearance before Meriweather on Monday. He was released on personal recognizance pending his next hearing Thursday before Judge Carl J. Nichols of the U.S. District Court in Washington.

Advertising

The committee issued subpoenas in September to Bannon and several others who had ties to the Trump White House, and it has since issued scores of subpoenas to others with connections to the former president.

In a report recommending that the House find Bannon in contempt, the committee repeatedly cited comments Bannon made on his radio show Jan. 5 — when he said “all hell is going to break loose tomorrow” — as evidence that “he had some foreknowledge about extreme events that would occur the next day.”

Investigators have also pointed to a conversation Bannon had with Trump on Dec. 30 in which he urged him to focus his efforts on Jan. 6. Bannon also was present at a meeting at the Willard Hotel in Washington on Jan. 5, when plans were discussed to try to overturn the results of the election the next day, the committee has said.

While many of those who received subpoenas have sought to work with the committee to some degree, Bannon claimed that his conversations with Trump were covered by executive privilege. Bannon made that claim even though he had not worked in the White House for years at the time of the Jan. 6 riot.

The indictment of Bannon also raised questions about similar potential criminal exposure for Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff.

Before the Justice Department announced the indictment of Bannon, Meadows, a former House member from North Carolina, failed to meet a deadline Friday for complying with the House committee’s request for information.

The leaders of the House committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., have said they will now consider pursuing contempt charges against Meadows.