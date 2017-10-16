DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The political action committee affiliated with Steve Bannon is supporting a retired Marine over a veteran legislator in Wisconsin’s Republican Senate primary.
Officials with Great America PAC say it is backing Kevin Nicholson over Leah Vukmir in the race to face Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat seeking her second term in 2018.
A spokesman says the group is also supporting former state Sen. Kelli Ward over incumbent Sen. Jeff Flake, an outspoken Trump critic, in Arizona’s GOP primary.
Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, has said he’s planning a “populist nationalist conservative revolt” as part of a “war on the Republican establishment.”
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Athletic director Bill Moos surprises WSU, leaves for AD job at Nebraska
- Analysis: What went wrong in Washington’s loss at Arizona State WATCH
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
He has pledged to recruit primary challengers to all GOP senators seeking re-election, except Ted Cruz of Texas.