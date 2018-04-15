LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers will finish a short, 60-day session dominated by bitter disputes over the state budget, tax policy and social issues, but those battles aren’t done yet.

The session’s end on Wednesday sets the stage for new debates that will continue through the November election and into next year’s legislative session.

Rural senators who tried unsuccessfully to pass property tax legislation this year will seek a ballot measure to bring the issue to voters. So will advocates who want to expand Medicaid in Nebraska under the Affordable Care Act.

Lawmakers are also gearing up for the May 15 primary election, a possible special session and state revenue reports that could affect next year’s budget.



