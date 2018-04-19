JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Leaders of the Missouri Senate say early indications are that an unknown green substance sent to a lawmaker at the Statehouse poses no danger, but investigators are taking extreme caution.

Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, a Democrat from University City, said the envelope was addressed to her, but had no return address. The envelope was spotted Thursday morning by one of her assistants.

Three firefighters in protective gear spent about ten minutes in and near Chappelle-Nadal’s office and left with several sealed plastic bags.

Before the firefighters entered the offices, a statement from Senate leaders said several staff members had come into contact with the envelope but law enforcement believed the substance posed no threat to the public.