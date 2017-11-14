LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan auditors are concerned that workers at a state-run psychiatric hospital are working too much overtime, potentially affecting their ability to operate the facility.

A state audit was released Tuesday for the Walter P. Reuther Psychiatric Hospital in Westland in the Detroit area. Auditors say roughly 50 nurses each worked at least 1,000 hours of overtime over a two-year period — or an average of 12.3 hours a week.

One nurse worked 45 hours of overtime per week.

Auditors say studies show that working too much overtime in a stressful environment could impair workers’ ability to perform their duties and jeopardize safety. The audit also flagged hundreds of missing keys at the hospital.

The hospital says it’s working to better monitor and reduce overtime hours, and to better inventory keys.