CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An attorney who’s never run for public office has been elected mayor of Cedar Rapids, Iowa’s second-largest city.

Brad Hart took more than 54 percent of the votes in unofficial results from Tuesday’s election. He beat businesswoman Monica Vernon, a former Cedar Rapids City Council member.

The two were the two top vote-getters in the November election but didn’t get enough to win outright.

Hart will be replacing Ron Corbett, who’s leaving after eight years in office. He’s seeking the Republican nomination for governor in next year’s primary.