Share story

By
The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly is poised to lift Wisconsin’s nearly 20-year ban on gold and silver mining.

Legislators passed a bill in 1998 that requires sulfide mining applicants to prove a similar mine has operated in North America for a decade without polluting and a similar mine has been closed for 10 years without polluting.

Gov. Scott Walker voted for the measure as a member of the Assembly.

Rep. Rob Hutton and Sen. Tom Tiffany, both Republicans, are pushing a bill that would wipe out the requirements.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Supporters say mining could help northern Wisconsin’s economy. Opponents say lifting the prohibition will lead to devastating pollution.

The Assembly is set to vote on the bill during a floor session scheduled to begin Thursday afternoon. Approval would send the bill to the Senate.

The Associated Press