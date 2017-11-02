MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is set to take up a Republican bill that would prohibit state health insurance programs from covering abortions for state workers.

The bill would allow coverage for abortions only in cases of rape or incest or to save the mother’s life.

State health insurance plans currently cover only medically necessary abortions. But state law doesn’t define a medically necessary abortion and the bill’s sponsors want to remove any ambiguity.

Twenty-one states already have similar laws.

The Assembly was scheduled to vote on the bill during a floor session set to begin Thursday afternoon. Approval would send the measure to the state Senate.

___

The bill is AB 128.