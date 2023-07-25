WASHINGTON — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was voting on the floor of the House on the morning of June 23 when she saw her name trending on Twitter.

Greene, a high-profile, right-wing Republican who is no stranger to trending online, flicked through her feed and learned from the internet that two hours earlier, her colleagues in the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus had voted to remove her from the group. Just then, an emissary from the caucus, Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., approached Greene. He asked if she would attend a one-on-one meeting with its chair, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., who had been waiting to officially announce her ouster until he had spoken to her in person.

Greene balked. She couldn’t make the time, she said, because she had a meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s staff to discuss her legislation to ban transgender surgeries for children, an issue, she told Cline pointedly, “which the Freedom Caucus doesn’t care about.”

Greene and Perry never spoke.

The expulsion of Greene, perhaps the most famous hard-right rabble-rouser in Congress, from the group that has long styled itself as the rebellious voice of the extreme right in the House reflects something of an identity crisis within the Freedom Caucus even as a slim GOP majority has given the group more power than ever.

As the Republican Party has moved farther to the right, the fringe has become the mainstream, swelling the ranks of the Freedom Caucus but making it difficult for the group to stay aligned on policy and strategy. The rise of another hard-right faction in the House calling itself “the Twenty” — including some members of the caucus and some who have long refused to join — has raised questions in recent months about where the real power lies on the far right.

The answer could help determine the outcome of a critical period of spending battles that begin in the House this week and could culminate in a government shutdown this fall, as ultraconservative lawmakers insist on funding cuts and social policy dictates that cannot clear Congress. As the hard right expands and fractures, its members are struggling to figure out how to exert their power and divided over how disruptive they want to be.

Advertising

On Tuesday, members of the group threatened to tank two spending bills that McCarthy is trying to push through the House this week before Congress leaves for its August break and show that House Republicans can move an austere spending blueprint on their own.

“We should not fear a government shutdown,” said Rep. Bob Good, R-Va. “Most of what we do up here is bad anyway.”

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., another member of the group, said he would not support a stopgap funding bill to keep the government running in the fall. But he said the Freedom Caucus had yet to decide whether to move to block such a measure from coming to the floor.

“We’ll see how we strategize that later on,” Biggs said.

Perry, who declined to discuss the details of what led the group to remove Greene, denied that the caucus was facing a crisis, arguing that its strength lay in its shared principles, not with any one member or unanimity on every issue.

He noted that the House Freedom Caucus had played a key role in extracting concessions from McCarthy during his prolonged fight in January to be elected speaker, pushing legislation through the House to limit government spending, and forcing conservative priorities into the annual defense bill.

Advertising

“One day it might be 15 members that are for something; the next day, it might be 33 members that are against something,” he said. “Sometimes your coalition changes from person to person, and that’s OK. We’re generally aligned from a holistic standpoint on what needs to be done to save the country.”

Still, Greene in some ways personifies the forces buffeting the group, which was founded in 2015 by a band of rebel conservatives who wanted to push Republican leaders to the right on fiscal and social issues.

Greene, who came to Congress as a right-wing provocateur who had embraced conspiracy theories and advocated violence against Democrats, has in recent months forged a close alliance with McCarthy, a California Republican and fixture of the GOP establishment, helping him fend off a challenge to his speakership from the right and becoming an influential, if informal, policy adviser.

She also joined McCarthy in June in backing a debt limit deal with President Joe Biden that enraged the Freedom Caucus. The bipartisan passage of the legislation illustrated the limits of the group’s power.

To Democrats, her rift with the Freedom Caucus is proof that the Republican Party has lost its mind.

“I go home and I just say, ‘Sadly the Republican conference is being held hostage by the extreme of their party,’” said first-term Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Ore. “I say, ‘They’re so extreme that they kicked out Marjorie Taylor Greene.’ The rooms just erupt. People are like, ‘What?’”

Advertising

To Republicans, the dispute merely reflects the evolution of a group that has grown as the party has changed. When the Freedom Caucus was founded, it was a tight-knit group whose complicated bylaws required members to reach consensus on every position. It stood for “open, accountable and limited government, the Constitution and the rule of law, and policies that promote the liberty, safety and prosperity of all Americans,” according to its mission statement.

The caucus sprang to life several months before Donald Trump announced his presidential candidacy in June 2015, and presaged his populist complaint of a Republican Party more beholden to Washington special interests than to the average taxpayer.

During the Trump presidency, the group of rebels rose to wield immense power in Washington, a point of pride for the caucus. Two of its founding members, former Reps. Mick Mulvaney of South Carolina and Mark Meadows of North Carolina, went on to serve as White House chiefs of staff.

These days, the group is larger and harder to organize, in part because its members are, by nature, not rule followers. Some complain that when the group takes an official position, they do so on a messaging app, Telegram, and don’t take votes in person. Perry has at times vented privately that he has little control over his own caucus. And Republicans aligned with the group have grumbled behind closed doors that the quality of the members has diminished over time.

The group includes populist GOP members including Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona, who says he was sent to Washington simply to disrupt the status quo, alongside more traditional libertarian conservatives such as Rep. Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, who believes in limited government and spending cuts. There are members such as Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who is backing Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida for president and has been at odds with Trump since he declined to vote to overturn the 2020 election results. And there are Trump loyalists such as Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, whom allies have been floating as a potential Trump running mate.

One of the unifying principles of the group these days may be a shared hatred of McCarthy. And yet one of the most prominent members of the Freedom Caucus and a founder of the group, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, now serves as the chair of the powerful Judiciary Committee and has been brought into the fold by the speaker.

Sponsored

Greene’s disillusion with the group dates back to the last Congress, when Democrats, then in the majority, stripped her of her committee assignments and fellow Freedom Caucus members told her that McCarthy had helped engineer her removal. It was not until a year later that she learned that McCarthy had strenuously objected to her ejection, and she began warming up to him.

Freedom Caucus members including Perry, Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Bob Good of Virginia and Ralph Norman of South Carolina were livid about her coziness with McCarthy, as they viewed the whole point of their group as needling and thwarting party leaders until they got their way. The situation became so awkward that Greene stopped attending the group’s regular Monday night meetings at the Conservative Partnership Institute a few blocks from the Capitol.

The divides were bitter by the time Greene and Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who have long disliked each other personally, got into a yelling match on the House floor last month. Greene was caught on video berating her colleague in vulgar terms for introducing an article of impeachment against Biden that Greene claimed had been her idea.

The incident prompted an emergency breakfast meeting the following morning, in which the group voted overwhelmingly to kick out Greene. Jordan was one of the few members who voted to keep her.

Jordan and Greene have been the Freedom Caucus’ top two fundraisers, raising questions about whether the group’s members — including Boebert, a Republican who relied heavily on support from the caucus last year to eke out an unexpectedly narrow 546-vote victory over her Democratic challenger — would suffer from having cut loose the high-profile Georgia Republican.

Perry said he was not worried.

“I will tell you,” he said breezily, “the Freedom Caucus is doing just fine.”