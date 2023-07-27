WASHINGTON — It has been decades since there was any real uncertainty at the top of the Republican Party in the Senate. But Sen. Mitch McConnell’s alarming freeze-up at a news conference Wednesday at the Capitol, as well as new disclosures about other recent falls, have shaken his colleagues and intensified quiet discussion about how long he can stay in his position as minority leader, and whether change is coming at the top.

For months even before he had an apparent medical episode on camera Wednesday while speaking to the press, McConnell, the long-serving Republican leader from Kentucky, has been weakened, both physically and politically. The latest incident made those issues glaringly apparent: McConnell, 81, froze mid-remarks, unable to continue speaking, and appeared disoriented with his mouth shut as his aides and colleagues led him gently away.

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Republican, quickly stepped in behind the lectern and picked up where McConnell had left off, in a scene that underscored how the lanky 62-year-old has positioned himself as the leader’s most obvious successor. It was a reminder that no one — even McConnell, who this year became the longest-serving Senate leader in history — is irreplaceable and raised questions about how long McConnell could continue to simply gut it out.

Months ago, there seemed to be a developing race to succeed him among Thune, Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, the No. 3 Republican, and Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the former whip; they are known around the Capitol as “the three Johns.” But during McConnell’s extended absence earlier this year following a serious fall, Thune moved into the position of taking charge of the conference.

McConnell had a concussion in March when he fell at a Washington hotel during a fundraising event, and was absent from the Senate for weeks while giving almost no updates on his health status. Since then, he has had at least two more falls, one at a Washington airport and one in Helsinki, during an official trip to meet the Finnish president. His office disclosed neither, and has stayed mum about his medical condition on Wednesday after the episode, which some physicians who viewed video of it said could have been a mini stroke or partial seizure.

McConnell, who had polio as a child, often has trouble with stairs and has long walked with a wobbly, uneven gait. But in recent months, he has been using a wheelchair to get around at the airport, which a spokesperson said was “simply a prudent and precautionary measure in a crowded area.”

His diminished state has been evident in his role in the Capitol as well. Some of his Senate colleagues were surprised at the back-seat role he took throughout the debt ceiling negotiations, where he did little and left Sen. Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in charge. The old McConnell, they said, would have not stayed on the sidelines, and many Senate Republicans were ultimately unhappy with the outcome.

Last year, McConnell weathered a rare challenge to his leadership when Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., decided to oppose him and received 10 votes. In the past, McConnell has been named leader with no contest.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who voted for Scott, declined Thursday to comment on McConnell’s health, but he said he still wants new Republican leadership in the Senate.

“I have never commented about a senator’s health, whether it’s Senator Feinstein or Senator Fetterman, so I’m not going to do that with Senator McConnell,” Hawley said. “I voted for different leadership, and I stand by that. My preference would be for different leadership, but that doesn’t have anything to do with his health.”

Feinstein’s advanced age, frail health and memory issues make it difficult for her to function alone in the Senate. On Thursday, her colleague, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., had to help her when she appeared to be confused about a vote on a military spending bill. “Just say aye,” Murray told her, as she began a muddled speech.

Fetterman, who had a stroke during his campaign and uses a closed-caption device to help him communicate, was absent from the Senate for six weeks earlier this year while being treated for clinical depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

McConnell is also a survivor. He pushed through childhood disease to rise to the top, maintained his iron grip on power despite a constant barrage of attacks from former President Donald Trump, and has never been willing to show any sign of weakness or entertain any challenge to his leadership of the Republican conference. McConnell’s position of power in Washington for decades has also fueled an entire network of operatives whose livelihoods are tied to his staying in his current position.

Since the unsettling episode on Wednesday, McConnell has been trying to give the impression that he is fine. His aides will not say whether he consulted with a physician after the incident. Unlike the president, who is required to release a detailed, annual physical, senators are not required to reveal anything about their health. McConnell, aware that showing any vulnerability triggers questions about his power, has always been more closed-mouthed about his health than most.

On Thursday, his colleagues continued to rally around him.

“Mitch McConnell is the leader; he’s a strong leader,” Barrasso said. “I was with him last night, he gave a wonderful speech. He’s 100% with it.”

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said he had spoken with McConnell, whom he described as “fine.”

“He will continue to lead the party,” Romney said. “I don’t anticipate any change.”

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., described McConnell as “large and in charge of our lunches: He’s still playing four-dimensional chess up here when it comes to politics.”

Hours after his episode Wednesday, McConnell attended a reception hosted by Major League Baseball, where he heralded the innovation of the pitch clock, but made it clear that he doesn’t intend to be on one himself.

“It’s no secret that I’m a conservative and an institutionalist,” McConnell told the crowd of baseball enthusiasts. “I’m always more inclined to preserve institutions that work as they were intended. After all, in my line of work, rule changes can mean tossing out important protections for the minority.”

He added: “I’d hate to see legislation governed by a pitch clock. But a neat nine innings in two and a half hours? That’s something we can all get behind.”

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who attended the dinner, said the appearance made him hopeful about McConnell’s health status.

“He spoke last night, he sounded good,” Manchin said. “I’m praying to God everything is good.”

On Thursday, McConnell spoke on the Senate floor, making no mention of the jarring incident and instead giving a diatribe against President Joe Biden’s military budget request. Later in the day, he was set to meet with the Italian prime minister.