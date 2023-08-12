DES MOINES, Iowa — For President Joe Biden and his party, the appointment of a special counsel Friday in the investigation into Hunter Biden was hardly a welcome development. A blossoming criminal inquiry focused on the president’s son is a high-risk proposition that comes with the dangers of an election-year trial and investigations that could balloon beyond the tax and gun charges Hunter Biden already faces.

Yet many Democrats were sanguine about a dark moment in a summer of cautiously bright news for their president. In interviews, more than a dozen Democratic officials, operatives and pollsters said Hunter Biden’s legal problems were less worrisome than their other concerns about the president: his age, his low approval ratings and Americans’ lack of confidence in an improving economy.

Part of their sense of calm stems from a version of the what-aboutism often adopted by Republicans since Donald Trump’s rise: Biden’s son is under investigation, Democrats say, but across the aisle, the GOP front-runner has actually been criminally indicted — three times.

“I find it hard to imagine that anyone concerned about political corruption would turn to Donald Trump to address the problem of political corruption,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, which has been investigating Hunter Biden since Republicans took control of the chamber.

Democrats cited an array of reasons for whistling past the announcement that David Weiss, the Delaware prosecutor first appointed by the Trump administration in 2018 to investigate Hunter Biden, would be elevated to a special counsel. Weiss has examined both Hunter Biden’s business and personal life, including his foreign dealings, his drug use and his finances; a deal to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and accept a diversion program to dismiss an unlawful gun possession charge has fallen apart.

Polling, Democrats noted, has suggested that swing voters aren’t attuned to the various Hunter Biden controversies. Recent elections, including the Ohio referendum this past week, have shown that the abortion rights issue is powering Democratic victories. And Democrats believe ne’er-do-well family members do not cause transitive harm to relatives who are running for president.

“There are plenty of things that keep Democrats up at night when it comes to 2024, and this is not one of them,” said Matt Bennett, a co-founder of Third Way, a centrist Democratic organization. “Billy Carter is not the reason that Ronald Reagan won 49 states in 1980.”

Just as they did after Trump’s three indictments, the White House, the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee on Friday appeared to undertake a collective vow of silence about the special counsel’s appointment. Far more of the president’s allies declined to discuss the Hunter Biden news — or would do so only carefully off the record — than were willing to talk about the situation openly.

The Biden campaign canceled a scheduled Friday afternoon appearance on MSNBC for its campaign manager, Julie Chávez Rodríguez, after the special counsel announcement to avoid facing a litany of questions about the president’s son, according to two people familiar with the scheduling.

The White House, and more recently the Biden campaign, have long treaded carefully around questions about the president’s son. Matt Barreto, who conducts polling for Biden, said Hunter Biden had not been a concern in focus groups.

“I haven’t seen polling, and I have not been asked to do polling, on that,” Barreto said about Hunter Biden’s travails. “Americans are totally focused right now on who is going to improve their economic output.”

In late June, a poll from Reuters/Ipsos found that 58% of Americans said Hunter Biden’s proposed plea agreement would have no impact on the likelihood of their voting for Joe Biden in 2024. The survey found that 51% of Americans believed Hunter Biden’s legal troubles were unrelated to Joe Biden’s job performance.

How much a trial of Hunter Biden would damage his father’s presidential campaign is unclear, given that Trump — the 2024 Republican presidential front-runner — is already facing three potential trials and the prospect of another indictment in Georgia. Court proceedings that implicated Joe Biden or required his testimony would serve as a major distraction for his campaign, but there has not been any legitimate suggestion that he engaged in wrongdoing.

Sarah Longwell, a Republican consultant who conducts regular focus groups, said that voters who had supported Trump in 2016 and 2020 often brought up Hunter Biden on their own in response to questions about Trump’s indictments. But swing voters, or those who cast ballots for Trump the first time but not the second, had more empathy, she said, and tended to say that concerns about Hunter Biden did not apply to the president.

“The dominant position of swing voters has been, the Hunter Biden stuff is family, personal,” Longwell said. “We asked a swing-voting group about Hunter, and they were saying things like, ‘Every family has someone like this, a black sheep.’”