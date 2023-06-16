Arnold Schwarzenegger says he would run for president if the Constitution allowed it — and added that he could win in 2024.

“Look, it’s a no brainer. I see so clearly how I could win that election,” Schwarzenegger told CNN’s Chris Wallace in an interview airing Friday.

The “Terminator” actor-turned-politician was born in Austria and is barred from serving as president because the Constitution requires the nation’s top leader to be a “natural-born citizen.”

He said he believes he is uniquely qualified to bring deeply divided Americans together.

“Think about it right now,” Schwarzenegger said. “I mean, who is there that is really a person that can bring everyone together … because it’s now a question about who do you vote against rather than who do you vote for.”

Schwarzenegger, 75, is a Republican who served two terms as governor of California. His ex-wife is Maria Shriver, a member of the storied Democratic Kennedy clan.

The former Mr. Universe superstar has fiercely criticized former President Donald Trump, who is two years older than him.

He said he was shocked by the 37-count federal criminal indictment of Trump for stashing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

“If the charges are correct, then he’s going to be in deep trouble,” Schwarzenegger said.

Even though Trump leads the Republican primary field by a wide margin, Schwarzenegger believes he has no chance of winning a general election.

“I’m not worried about it,” he said. “I don’t think it’s gonna happen.”

———