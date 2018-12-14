WASHINGTON (AP) — A former U.S. Army commando is being charged with murder in a long-simmering case alleging he tracked down and killed a suspected bomb-maker in Afghanistan.

The Army says that Maj. Mathew Golsteyn is charged with killing the Afghan during his 2010 deployment to Afghanistan. Golsteyn was an Army Green Beret and he believed the Afghan was responsible for an explosion that killed two Marines.

Army investigators looked into the incident after Golsteyn told the CIA in 2011 that he had shot and killed the man. The Army revoked Golsteyn’s Special Forces designation and the Silver Star he was awarded for heroism during a Taliban attack on his base in Helmand Province.

A board of inquiry later determined he was guilty of conduct unbecoming an officer and he was discharged.