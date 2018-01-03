MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group won’t need federal approval to fill wetlands for its new flat-screen plant in Mount Pleasant.

A $3 billion incentives package Gov. Scott Walker signed to lure the plant to Wisconsin allows Foxconn to fill state wetlands. That left questions about whether the company would need permits to fill any federal wetlands on the site.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers concluded Dec. 8 that a pond and 42 wetlands covering 26 acres aren’t connected to U.S. waters and thus the Corps has no jurisdiction over them.

Midwest Environmental Advocates attorney Tressie Kamp says the Corps’ decision means the public will have no say in how the plant affects wetlands.

State officials say the company has applied for an air permit for construction of an initial assembly plant.