MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group won’t need federal approval to fill wetlands for its new flat-screen plant in Mount Pleasant.
A $3 billion incentives package Gov. Scott Walker signed to lure the plant to Wisconsin allows Foxconn to fill state wetlands. That left questions about whether the company would need permits to fill any federal wetlands on the site.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers concluded Dec. 8 that a pond and 42 wetlands covering 26 acres aren’t connected to U.S. waters and thus the Corps has no jurisdiction over them.
Midwest Environmental Advocates attorney Tressie Kamp says the Corps’ decision means the public will have no say in how the plant affects wetlands.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks free agents: An early look at who may stay and who may go
- Straightening of curve at Amtrak derailment site in Dupont had not been state priority
- Man banned from Alaska Air after alleged harassment
- Dedicated Lacey firefighter, dead at 40, was passionate role model for girls
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up
State officials say the company has applied for an air permit for construction of an initial assembly plant.