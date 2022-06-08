WASHINGTON — A man armed with a pistol, a knife and other weapons was arrested near the Maryland home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday after he said he traveled from California to kill the Supreme Court justice, federal officials said.

Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, California, was charged with attempted murder after two U.S. deputy marshals saw him step out of taxi in front of the justice’s house in Chevy Chase, Maryland, early Wednesday, dressed in black and carrying a suitcase, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland.

Roske saw the two deputies, who were standing next to their parked car, and walked down the street, according to a federal affidavit.

Shortly thereafter, the Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center received a call from Roske, who said he was having suicidal thoughts and had a firearm in his suitcase, according to the affidavit.

He said he had traveled from California to Maryland “to kill a specific United States Supreme Court Justice,” the affidavit said.

Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department arrived and found Roske still on the phone with the communications center.

Roske told police “that he was upset about the leak of a recent Supreme Court draft decision regarding the right to abortion as well as the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas,” the affidavit stated. “Roske indicated that he believed the justice that he intended to kill would side with Second Amendment decisions that would loosen gun control laws.”

When the authorities searched his suitcase and a backpack, they found a “black tactical chest rig and tactical knife,” a pistol with two magazines and ammunition, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, a screwdriver, a nail punch, a crowbar, a pistol light and duct tape, in addition to other items, according to the affidavit.

If he is convicted, Roske could face up to 20 years in federal prison. He was scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Maryland Wednesday afternoon.

The affidavit did not identify which justice Roske had threatened to kill, but Patricia McCabe, a spokesperson for the Supreme Court, said the man arrested was found near Kavanaugh’s house.

The arrest, which took place around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, was reported earlier by The Washington Post. In a statement, the FBI said it was aware of the arrest and that it was working with law enforcement agencies.

The man was arrested without incident near the justice’s house in Chevy Chase, outside Washington, said Shiera Goff, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department.

Roske told police that he had begun thinking “about how to give his life a purpose” and decided to kill a Supreme Court justice after finding his address online, the affidavit stated.

His plan was to break into the house, kill the justice and then kill himself, according to the affidavit.

The U.S. Marshals Service said that marshals helped arrest the man.

As news of the arrest circulated Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland said in a statement that he had asked Attorney General Merrick Garland in May to increase security outside the justices’ homes.

“I call on leaders in both parties in Washington to strongly condemn these actions in no uncertain terms,” Hogan, a Republican, said. “It is vital to our constitutional system that the justices be able to carry out their duties without fear of violence against them and their families.”

At a news conference Wednesday to discuss the investigation of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last month, Garland said that the threat against Kavanaugh was “behavior that we will not tolerate.” He added that last month he “accelerated the protection of all the justices’ residences 24/7,” and that he met with the Supreme Court marshal, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals and his own prosecutors to “ensure every degree of protection available is possible.”

“Threats of violence, and actual violence, against the justices, of course, strike at the heart of our democracy,” Garland said. “We will do everything we can to prevent them and to hold people who do them accountable.”

There have been protests outside Kavanaugh’s home and the homes of the other justices since a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion was published last month suggesting that the justices were poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that guarantees the right to an abortion.

In a bulletin issued Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security said that after the publication of the leaked draft opinion, advocates for and against abortion rights have “encouraged violence” on public forums, “including against government, religious, and reproductive healthcare personnel and facilities, as well as those with opposing ideologies.”

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the minority leader, called on the House to pass a Supreme Court security bill that would provide police protection to the immediate families of the nine justices. The Senate passed the bill unanimously in May.

“No more fiddling around with this,” McConnell said on the Senate floor Wednesday. “Pass it before the sun sets today.”

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said in a statement that President Joe Biden “needs to personally and forcefully condemn violence and threats against Supreme Court Justices.”

“Thank God that law enforcement stopped this lunatic,” he said.