LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers are meeting at the Capitol this week to take up pharmacy reimbursement rates, highway funding and several other issues.

The House and Senate convened Tuesday for a special session, the day after the Legislature formally adjourned this year’s fiscal session.

The top item on the agenda is a proposal to regulate pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers are also considering changes to the state’s open container law that officials say is needed to protect highway funding and a proposal to allow college savings funds be withdrawn for K-12 education expenses.