LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have wrapped up this week’s special session after approving several measures on pharmacies, highway funding and college savings.

The House and Senate adjourned the three-day session Thursday after giving final approval to several bills, including one that regulates pharmacy benefit managers.

Other measures approved include a bill to make it harder to perpetuate complaints against farms that need permits to retain then dispose of liquid animal waste. They also approved legislation allowing 529 college savings funds to be withdrawn for K-12 tuition, including at private and religious schools.

Another bill approved makes changes in the state’s open container law that officials says is needed to protect some highway funding.