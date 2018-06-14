A senior official from the United Arab Emirates says the U.S. has rejected three separate requests for military assistance in the ongoing Saudi-led coalition attack on the Yemeni port of Hodeida

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior official from the United Arab Emirates says the U.S. has rejected three separate requests from the UAE for military assistance in the Saudi-led coalition attack on the Yemeni port of Hodeida.

The official says the Trump administration denied the requests within the past 24 hours as the UAE’s operation to wrest control of the port from Iranian-backed Shiite rebels got underway. The rejected requests were for aerial satellite imagery, other surveillance and reconnaissance, and minesweeping.

The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity. The official says the minesweeper request has been filled by France.

The U.S. has not publicly opposed the assault but has urged the coalition to ensure that humanitarian aid deliveries to the port continue.