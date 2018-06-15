The state Supreme Court has suspended a county court commissioner for investigating a case on his own and lying to the litigants
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Supreme Court has suspended a county court commissioner for investigating a case on his own and lying to the litigants.
The justices decided unanimously Friday to suspend Oconto County Court Commissioner Frank Calvert for 15 days.
According to court documents, Calvert in 2015 independently researched a long-running dispute between neighbors with Oconto police without the neighbors’ attorneys present. He the neighbors if either called the police again both sides would be cited for disorderly conduct and that he had told the municipal judge to find everyone guilty if they appealed.
The Supreme Court said Calvert violated rules barring judicial officials from investigating cases, he never told police to issue citations and he never told the municipal judge to find the neighbors guilty.
Calvert didn’t immediately return a message.