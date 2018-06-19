Indiana's two senators are praising President Donald Trump efforts to recover the remains of American soldiers who died as a result of the Korean War

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s two senators are praising President Donald Trump efforts to recover the remains of American soldiers killed in the Korean War.

Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly and Republican Sen. Todd Young issued a joint letter Tuesday that welcomes the effort. The two note that more than 170 soldiers from Indiana never returned from the war.

Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have pledged to work to return remains of as many of the nearly 7,700 U.S. troops that are still unaccounted for following the war, which spanned 1950-53.

Young and Donnelly say the effort honors a national commitment to “never leave our fallen behind.”

The say the return of soldiers’ remains will give families the closure that they have been waiting for.