WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate panel has approved an intelligence policy bill that authorizes funding for U.S. intelligence agencies.
The bill includes new provisions to reform the nation’s old security clearance system and counter aggression from foreign state actors, such as Russia and China.
The Senate intelligence committee passed the bill 15-0 on Tuesday.
Committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, says the bill also contains measures to enhance the security of elections and prevent interference from adversaries.
Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the ranking Democrat on the committee, says the bill includes provisions to modernize what he describes is an “antiquated security clearance process” and reduce a security clearance backlog of nearly 700,000 people.
The bill is headed to the Senate floor.