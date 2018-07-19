ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — The top law enforcement official overseeing the probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election is defending the prosecution of foreign agents who may never see the inside of a U.S. courtroom.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein says the prosecutions of agents involved in efforts to sow dissent in the U.S. political system or in cyber-attacks serves as a deterrent even when they are beyond the reach of U.S. authorities.
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe has indicted more than two dozen Russian nationals on charges related to Russia’s meddling in the election.
In a talk Thursdayat a security forum in Colorado, Rosenstein says, “People who thought they were safely under the protection of foreign governments when they committed crimes against America sometimes later find themselves in federal prisons.”
