MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says the federal government should stop separating children from their parents when they enter the country illegally.

The Des Moines Register reports that Reynolds said on Tuesday that “it’s just horrific” that children are used as “pawns” in an immigration policy dispute. The Republican governor called on Congress to come up with a solution this week that stops the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Reynolds says the U.S. should provide “stability” to families instead of separating them from their children.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, a Democrat, also announced Tuesday that he has joined 20 other Democratic attorneys general in calling for the policy to stop. In a letter, the state attorneys general say the policy runs “contrary to American values.”

