WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley of New York is tweeting that he’s doing fine after he slumped to the ground at a rally Wednesday protesting the separation of children from their parents at the Southern border.

Crowley’s spokeswoman Lauren French says the congressman became woozy from heat exhaustion. She disputes reports he collapsed.

She says on Twitter that “Crowley is fine – was just a hot day in DC and a long day marching in protest.”

Hundreds of protesters joined congressional Democrats who had been demanding information about the location of children who have been separated from their parents.

The activists and lawmakers marched to the front entrance of the main office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.