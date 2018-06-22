WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team is asking a federal judge to set a sentencing date for former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos.
Prosecutors say in a new court filing that Papadopoulos (pah-puh-DAHP’-uh-luhs) could be sentenced as early as Sept. 7. The move suggests prosecutors may be wrapping up at least a part of the investigation soon.
Papadopoulos pleaded guilty last year to lying to investigators about his contacts with people linked to Russia during the campaign. He then became a key cooperator for Mueller as he probes Russian election interference and possible coordination with Donald Trump’s associates.
In recent weeks, Papadopoulos’ wife has said in media interviews that her husband had nothing to do with Russia. She has also called for President Trump to pardon her husband.
