DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A small diner in Duluth, Minnesota, is getting an earful from commenters and callers for hosting Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” morning show a day after President Donald Trump visited the city.
Uncle Loui’s Cafe, a local favorite in the city, drew both criticism and support after the conservative morning show announced plans for the broadcast.
Owner Debra Strop tells Minnesota Public Radio News that she feels Trump’s visit benefits the city and its businesses by bringing exposure. She says her decision to host the broadcast led some people to jump to false conclusions about her political leanings.
She says that the cafe initially received a wave of negative comments, but they were eventually outweighed by supportive ones.
___
Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org