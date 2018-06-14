A law that made it more difficult for Nebraska's nonpartisan candidates to seek higher office was overturned and ruled unconstitutional in a settlement with the Secretary of State

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A law that made it more difficult for Nebraska’s nonpartisan candidates to seek higher office was overturned and ruled unconstitutional as part of an agreement with the secretary of state.

Secretary of State John Gale settled a lawsuit Thursday that was brought by Omaha businessman Kent Bernbeck and the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska.

The 2016 law increased the number of signatures candidates need to collect from 4,000 to over 120,000, which is 10 percent of registered voters. The ACLU says the 3,000 percent increase was unconstitutional.

Bernbeck has launched a bid for state treasurer in part to bring attention to the restrictions on nonpartisan candidates. He says he is surprised by how fast the settlement was reached.