INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Revenue says it will hold its annual public hearing Tuesday morning in Indianapolis.

The hearing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Indiana Government Center South Building, Conference Room C.

The agency says the public hearing provides customers and stakeholders the opportunity to provide feedback and share their ideas on how the agency can improve policies, processes and procedures.

Those who are interested but unable to attend the hearing can visit the agency’s Facebook page, where the hearing will be streaming live. The public can also submit feedback via email sent to media@dor.in.gov with the subject line “Annual Public Hearing.”