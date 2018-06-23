SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Illegal immigration is a key issue for Kansas Republicans as their primary contest for governor grows increasingly contentious.
Secretary of State Kris Kobach is a hardliner who has advised President Donald Trump. He made potential state initiatives against illegal immigration an important theme during a debate Saturday in Salina.
He’s trying to unseat Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Aug. 7 primary. Colyer said he supports Trump and believes the U.S. government needs to get illegal immigration under control.
The debate’s third major GOP candidate, Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer, said the first priority is securing the U.S.-Mexico border.
Colyer and Selzer also are appealing to business and agriculture interests nervous about tough immigration policies while wooing conservatives. Colyer attacked Kobach on multiple other issues.