President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been jailed after a federal judge revoked his house arrest over allegations of witness tampering in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The order by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson Friday adds to the already intense pressure on President Donald Trump’s former top campaign aide in the special counsel’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election campaign and the possible coordination with Trump aides.

Manafort, who is 69, now loses the relative freedom he enjoyed while preparing for two criminal trials, and he faces the possibility, if tried and convicted, of spending the rest of his life in prison.