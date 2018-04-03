BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Republican Party said Tuesday that 56 delegates have reimbursed the party for registration fees paid for them by U.S House candidates to attend this weekend’s state convention.

Dawson Schefter, the state party’s regional field director, said 52 of the payments were attributed to Grafton state Sen. Tom Campbell and four came from Dickinson state Sen. Kelly Armstrong.

Schefter and Armstrong said those delegates were Armstrong’s parents and his brother and sister-in-law.

The GOP chairman, former Rep. Rick Berg, told The Associated Press that the reimbursements came after he notified delegates in a letter last week that their names would not be made public if they reimbursed the party.

The AP obtained a copy of the letter.

The disclosure released Tuesday evening also shows 10 delegates who got money from Campbell’s campaign did not reimburse the party. Campbell’s campaign said those delegates all were college students.

Campbell, a wealthy potato farmer, told AP last month that he paid registration fees for some delegates, but would not say how many. Party rules permit candidates to cover fees, but they must be disclosed.

Campbell, in an interview Tuesday, said he “honestly” didn’t know how many delegate fees that he or his campaign funded. He called the issue “overplayed” by the media.

Armstrong and some GOP activists have criticized Campbell for bankrolling some delegate fees, saying it’s tantamount to vote-buying in an attempt to get delegates’ endorsement. North Dakota’s lone House seat is open this election as GOP Rep. Kevin Cramer runs for U.S. Senate.

Registration fees for the convention are $90 per person, or $45 for those under 30 years old. The three-day convention that begins Friday in Grand Forks is expected to draw more than 1,500 delegates.

Delegates and campaigns had until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to reimburse the party or their names would be made public, Berg’s letter said.

Schefter, the state party’s regional field director, said the repayments would be returned to the campaign from where they came.