BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota state auditor says he will review Gov. Doug Burgum’s travel spending.

State Auditor Joshua Gallion notified Burgum in a letter last week of the review, which also will cover the final 10 months of former GOP Gov. Jack Dalrymple’s administration.

The Associated Press obtained the letter through an open records request.

The probe comes after the Republican governor was heavily criticized for traveling to Minneapolis to watch the Super Bowl from a stadium suite provided by Xcel Energy. Burgum later said he repaid Xcel for all costs related to the trip — almost $40,000.

Gallion says he can’t comment on the audit because it is ongoing.

Burgum’s spokesman Mike Nowatzki says the office will work with the auditor. He says an earlier audit of Burgum’s office ended in a clean report.