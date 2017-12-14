WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is delaying his weekend departure for the Middle East as Congress nears completion of a tax overhaul.

White House officials say Pence now plans to leave for Egypt on Tuesday so he can preside over the Senate during a vote on the tax package.

Pence had planned to leave Saturday for Israel, following President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. White House officials say Pence will travel first to Egypt and then to Israel.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to publicly describe scheduling details.

The officials say Pence’s trip will be abbreviated after Palestinian officials and Muslim and Christian clerics in Egypt refused to meet with him.