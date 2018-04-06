WASHINGTON (AP) — EPA chief Scott Pruitt’s concern with personal safety came at a steep cost to taxpayers as his swollen security detail blew through overtime budgets and at times diverted officers away from investigating environmental crimes in order to protect him.

Altogether, the agency spent millions of dollars for a 20-member full-time security detail that is three times the size of his predecessor’s part-time security contingent.

New details in Pruitt’s expansive spending for security and travel have emerged from agency sources and documents reviewed by The Associated Press. They come as the embattled leader of the Environmental Protection Agency fends off allegations of profligate spending and ethical missteps that have imperiled his job.

EPA officials did not respond to requests for comment.