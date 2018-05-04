WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is considering the head of a veterans’ medical association as it reviews potential candidates to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Dr. Samuel Spagnolo (Spag-NO-LO) is a George Washington University Medical School professor and the president of the National Association of Veterans Affairs Physicians and Dentists.

He’s expected to meet with White House officials next week about the VA vacancy. That’s according to a White House official familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions.

President Donald Trump is seeking a nominee to lead the VA after White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination for the post.

White House officials met with former Florida Rep. Jeff Miller and former Trump transition official Ron Nichol about the VA this week.