WASHINGTON (AP) — A Justice Department review found that a program aimed at helping immigrants navigate the U.S. immigration court system has resulted in longer detention stays for participants.

The report obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press also found cases were longer and court proceedings were also longer for those in the program.

It found detained program participants were more likely to be allowed to stay in the country.

The Legal Orientation Program costs about $8 million annually. It’s managed by the Justice Department through a contract with the New York-based Vera Institute of Justice.

Vera has said the program helps more than 50,000 people each year.

The review began in November and includes data from 155,000 migrant participants compared with 350,000 who were not involved.

Two other phases are still being completed.