TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A fourth conservative state legislator has jumped into the crowded race for the Republican nomination in an eastern Kansas congressional district.

State Sen. Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha announced Wednesday that he will run in the 2nd District. Incumbent Republican Lynn Jenkins is not seeking re-election.

Pyle has served in the Senate since 2005 and tried unsuccessfully to unseat Jenkins in the Republican primary in 2010.

State Sens. Steve Fitzgerald of Leavenworth and Caryn Tyson of Parker and state Rep. Kevin Jones of Wellsville also are running.

Four other candidates are in the GOP race. They are former Army Ranger and defense contractor Steve Watkins of Topeka, Marine veteran Tyler Tannahill of Leavenworth, ex-Kansas House Speaker Doug Mays of Topeka and Basehor City Council member Vernon Fields.