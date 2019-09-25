A document released Wednesday morning with notes from President Donald Trump’s phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine shows Trump asking Zelensky to work with the U.S. to investigate former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Trump offered to meet with the foreign leader at the White House after he promised to conduct such an inquiry, according to the July 25 call.

In response to allegations that Trump sought to enlist a foreign power for his own political gain, the U.S. House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry of Trump on Tuesday.

The Trump administration has referred to the document as a transcript. However, as is White House practice, the document is a memorandum of a telephone conversation, not a verbatim account of the conversation.

Journalists from The Associated Press will be annotating this document throughout Wednesday.

