As he awaits possible indictment by the Manhattan district attorney and remains under scrutiny in multiple other criminal investigations, former President Donald Trump has regularly railed against a justice system that he contends has been deployed against him by his political opponents.

“The Biden regime’s weaponization of our system of justice is straight out of the Stalinist Russia horror show,” he told a rally in Texas on Saturday night.

But as is often the case with Trump, his accusations — widely repeated by other Republicans — reflect his own pattern of conduct: his history of threatening or seeking to employ the expansive powers of the presidency to go after his enemies, real and perceived.

“He was always telling me that we need to use the FBI and IRS to go after people — it was constant and obsessive and is just what he’s claiming is being done to him now,” said John Kelly, Trump’s second White House chief of staff.

“I would tell him why it was wrong, and while I was there I did everything I could to steer him away from it and tell him why it was a bad idea,” Kelly said. “I thought we were successful, but he would often ask a lot of people to do a lot of things that he didn’t want to do himself in the hopes that someone would do it and he could claim he did nothing wrong.”

Some of his demands were public, and to some degree a political performance, like his calls, never acted upon, for the prosecution of Hillary Rodham Clinton, his defeated rival in the 2016 campaign.

Other actions were personal, and more petty. He blocked then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi from using a military plane in 2019 to visit troops in Afghanistan. Andrew McCabe was temporarily denied his federal pension upon retiring as deputy director of the FBI, after intense criticism from Trump for his role in the Russia investigation.

In some instances, Trump acted more quietly and persistently. Among those he wanted to see prosecuted was John Kerry, a former senator, Democratic presidential nominee and secretary of state under President Barack Obama.

Trump maintained that Kerry had broken the law by staying in touch with Iranian officials with whom he had negotiated a nuclear deal that Trump was unwinding. As president, Trump repeatedly pressed senior officials behind closed doors about using the Justice Department to target Kerry, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Ultimately, federal prosecutors in New York were pushed by senior Justice Department officials in Washington to investigate Kerry, according to the U.S. attorney in Manhattan at the time.

John Bolton, who served as Trump’s national security adviser, said the former president is now clearly playing to a base that has increasingly embraced his claims of “weaponization” about a range of investigations, and responded to his portrayal of himself as a victim. But, Bolton said, “The idea that he’s a paragon of virtue who didn’t do this to other people and is now a victim of this unfairness really is laughable.”

Asked to comment about Trump’s use of the levers of power to go after his enemies, including Kerry, a senior consultant to Trump’s campaign, Chris LaCivita, spoke only of Kerry and reiterated the call for his prosecution, calling him “a threat to national security.”

For decades, Trump has generally viewed institutions and systems as entities that reward friends and allies of those leading them and that punish their enemies. It was how he perceived the world of machine politics that surrounded him in New York City as he was growing up. He has long made clear that he believes every system and every person is corruptible.

“Anyone will say anything if you pay them enough. I know that, and you know that,” former CIA Director John Brennan recalled Trump saying at their first meeting, in reference to his distrust of human intelligence sources.

Trump has insisted that he would not be facing the possibility of an indictment in Manhattan on charges related to hush-money payments to a porn star if times were different. He has described Robert M. Morgenthau, who died in 2019 and was a predecessor of current Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, as a “friend of mine” who would not have tolerated a prosecution.

In the case of Kerry, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York at the time, Geoffrey Berman, has said there was a direct link between Trump’s desires and the pressure put on his office to prosecute Kerry. In a book published in September, Berman said that two days after Trump said on Twitter that “the United States does not need John Kerry’s possibly illegal Shadow Diplomacy,” in May 2018, Justice Department officials in Washington referred a case to Berman’s office to determine whether Kerry had broken the law by being in contact with Iranian officials after he left office.

Berman’s office investigated Kerry in the months that followed. A little less than a year later, Trump again spoke out on Twitter about Kerry, repeating the allegation that he had broken the law by remaining in contact with the Iranians.

Berman’s office ultimately decided against prosecuting Kerry. Shortly after the office told senior Justice Department officials in Washington of that decision, the chief of staff for Attorney General William Barr told Berman that national security prosecutors in Washington were likely to take Kerry’s case to another U.S. attorney’s office.

In April 2020, Berman said that the U.S. attorney in Maryland, Robert Hur, called him to discuss the case, which had been reassigned to Hur’s office. Like Berman, Hur declined to prosecute Kerry. In January, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Hur as a special counsel, to investigate whether President Joe Biden and his aides had mishandled classified documents found at Biden’s home and in an office he used in Washington.