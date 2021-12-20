Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones sued the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, alleging that subpoenas for his records don’t serve a valid legislative purpose.

Jones, who helped plan a rally to support former President Donald Trump that devolved into violence, claimed in a suit filed Monday in Washington that the subpoenas issued in November to him and his phone carrier are invalid because the committee isn’t “lawfully constituted.”

The talk show host claimed, among other things, that the committee is invalid because it doesn’t have a ranking minority member. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger to the panel, both of whom have criticized Trump for lying about voter fraud and inciting the insurrection. Pelosi, Cheney and Kinzinger are all named in the suit.

“A question exists as to whether Defendant Cheney is still a member of the Republican Party,” Jones said in the complaint.

Jones said in the complaint that he fears being “criminally charged and imprisoned” for contempt of Congress if he doesn’t secure a court order invalidating the subpoenas.

Last week, the U.S. House voted to hold Trump’s last chief of staff, Mark Meadows, in criminal contempt for refusing to testify in the probe, referring the matter to the Justice Department. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has been indicted for refusing to testify and awaits trial in July. Longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone said Friday he invoked his Fifth Amendment right to not answer questions when he appeared before the panel.