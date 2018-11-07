ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters have turned out a judge who signed off on a plea deal that let a man serve only one year of home confinement for assaulting an Alaska Native woman.
Voters Tuesday rejected Superior Court Judge Michael Corey, who oversaw the assault sentencing of 34-year-old Justin Schneider.
Schneider in September pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year in prison. With credit for time served in home confinement, he walked out of the plea hearing a free man.
Police say Schneider offered a ride to a woman, choked her until she blacked out and masturbated over her.
Corey acknowledged the sentence was light but deferred to prosecutors on what could be proven.
Prosecutors said they could not prove kidnapping and that the plea deal followed the law.