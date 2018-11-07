ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters have defeated a ballot measure aimed at protecting salmon habitat when permitting state projects. Critics said the measure was far-reaching and could have a chilling effect on development.
An opposition group comprised of resource development companies, Alaska Native corporations and others raised about $12 million to fight the measure. The group backing the initiative raised a fraction of that.
The initiative would have set new standards for fish and wildlife habitat protections.
It would have required, among other things, that the Alaska’s Fish and Game commissioner, in issuing permits, maintain water quality and temperatures necessary to support fish.
The measure distinguished between minor and major projects, with major projects having the potential to significantly impact fish habitat. It also called for mitigation measures and public comment on major permits.