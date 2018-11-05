ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska likely will have a new governor after Tuesday’s election, with Gov. Bill Walker having bowed out of the race.

The major contenders are Democrat Mark Begich, a former Anchorage mayor and one-term U.S. senator, and Republican Mike Dunleavy, a former state senator. Both expected a tight race.

But Dunleavy said he felt good about his chances and expected help in his get-out-the-vote efforts: his campaign manager said robocalls would go out from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Walker quit the race last month, after Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott resigned over what Walker described as an inappropriate overture to a woman.

Walker voted early Friday and said he voted for Begich.

Begich said he was concerned about voter confusion since Walker’s name remains on the ballot. The deadline for candidates to withdraw their names from the ballot was in September.

“I think it gives us even a better chance of winning this race” the more people know that Walker is out, he said Sunday. “But it’s going to be a tight race. So those votes could make the difference.”

Libertarian Billy Toien also is running.

Crime, the economy and the future of the annual checks Alaska residents receive from the state’s oil-wealth fund, the Alaska Permanent Fund, are major issues in the race.

Dividend checks have been capped since 2016 amid a budget deficit. Dividends are paid using fund earnings, which lawmakers this year began using for government expenses, setting the stage for a political fight over the checks.

Dunleavy wants to cut and limit state spending. He also said he supports paying residents a full dividend check and paying Alaskans the money they missed out on when checks were capped. Preliminary budget figures suggest that alone could cost about $4.3 billion.

Begich said the numbers behind Dunleavy’s proposals don’t add up.

Begich said he supports limited withdrawals from the fund based on a percentage of its market value, with part of the money going to dividends and part to education. Begich also wants the dividend constitutionally enshrined.

The two were on opposite sides of a ballot measure that supporters said would protect salmon habitat but opponents said could hinder development. Begich supported the ballot measure. Dunleavy opposed it.