ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters will decide a governor’s race that was upended when Gov. Bill Walker dropped his re-election bid.

The major contenders in Tuesday’s election are Democrat Mark Begich, a former Anchorage mayor and one-term U.S. senator, and Republican Mike Dunleavy, a former state senator. Both expected a tight race.

But Dunleavy said he felt good about his chances and expected help in his get-out-the-vote efforts. His campaign manager said robocalls were planned on Dunleavy’s behalf from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Meanwhile, Begich’s campaign on Tuesday sent out an email from former Vice President Joe Biden, who encouraged Begich supporters to vote.

Begich campaign manager Nora Morse said in a text message that former President Barack Obama did a robocall encouraging people in rural Alaska to vote. That did not mention Begich, however, she said.

Walker quit the race last month, after Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott resigned over what Walker described as an inappropriate overture to a woman.

Walker voted early Friday and said he voted for Begich. A Walker spokeswoman sent out an email late Monday reiterating that Walker had dropped out.

Begich said he was concerned about voter confusion because Walker’s name remains on the ballot. The deadline for candidates to withdraw their names from the ballot was in September. “I think it gives us even a better chance of winning this race” the more people know that Walker is out, he said Sunday. “But it’s going to be a tight race. So those votes could make the difference.”

Libertarian Billy Toien also is running.

Crime, the economy and the future of the annual checks Alaska residents receive from the state’s oil-wealth fund, the Alaska Permanent Fund, are major issues in the race.

Dividend checks have been capped since 2016 amid a budget deficit. Dividends are paid using fund earnings, which lawmakers this year began using for government expenses, setting the stage for a political fight over the checks.

Dunleavy wants to cut and limit state spending.

He also said he supports paying residents a full dividend check and paying Alaskans the money they missed out on when checks were capped. Preliminary budget figures suggest that alone could cost about $4.3 billion.

Begich said the numbers behind Dunleavy’s proposals don’t add up.

Begich said he supports limited withdrawals from the fund based on a percentage of its market value, with part of the money going to dividends and part to education. Begich also wants the dividend constitutionally enshrined.

The two were on opposite sides of a ballot measure that supporters said would protect salmon habitat but opponents said could hinder development. Begich supported the ballot measure. Dunleavy opposed it.

On Tuesday, Anchorage resident Lauren Agee voted for Dunleavy. For Agee, a registered Republican, a big issue in the race was the Permanent Fund. She thinks Dunleavy is the one to restore dividends back to their full amount.

“I just believe that he will protect the PFD,” she said, referring to the Permanent Fund Dividend. She said many people depend on the yearly check.

Anchorage voter John Gregoire, who is registered as undeclared, said he was a Walker supporter and volunteered on Walker’s campaign. But when Walker quit the race, Gregoire gave his backing to Begich.

“I think I can trust the future of our state in his hands,” said Gregoire, who voted early on Monday.

