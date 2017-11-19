WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House aide says President Donald Trump isn’t campaigning for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore due to “discomfort” with allegations that the former judge initiated sexual contact with teenage girls decades ago.
National Republicans are face dwindling options to force out the party’s nominee before the Dec. 12 vote.
White House legislative director Marc Short says Trump had “serious concerns” about the allegations.
Short tells ABC’s “This Week” that if Trump “did not believe that the women’s accusations were credible, he would be down campaigning for Roy Moore.”
Still, Short says Trump would allow Alabama voters decide Moore’s fate in next month’s election.
Trump has previously said Moore should drop out of the race if the allegations are true.
Moore has called the allegations “unsubstantiated,” ”unproven” and “fake.”