Former President Donald Trump voiced solidarity Thursday with people being prosecuted in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, issuing a statement ahead of a rally planned Saturday in Washington to protest their treatment.

“Our hearts and minds are with the people being persecuted so unfairly relating to the January 6th protest concerning the Rigged Presidential Election,” Trump said in a statement. “In addition to everything else, it has proven conclusively that we are a two-tiered system of justice. In the end, however, JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL!”

Police are bracing for Saturday’s “Justice for J6 rally,” being planned by a nonprofit group led by former Trump campaign staffer Matt Braynard.

The goal, Braynard has said, is to peacefully demand that charges against nonviolent Jan. 6 protesters be dropped. Braynard claims those protesters “reasonably believed” they had permission to enter the Capitol. About 700 rallygoers are expected to attend.

Trump has not announced plans to attend or otherwise participate Saturday.

Contrary to Trump’s claims, no evidence has emerged of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential race.

A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential win; it was the worst attack on the seat of democracy since the War of 1812. Hundreds were arrested after the violent insurrection that injured more than 140 members of law enforcement and resulted in the deaths of five people. More than 600 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the attack.