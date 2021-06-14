WASHINGTON – Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday that the Justice Department would beef up its policies for obtaining lawmakers’ records and vowed “strict accountability” for officials who let politics affect their work, issuing a lengthy statement amid a metastasizing controversy over department efforts in the Trump administration to obtain data of congressmen, journalists and even the White House counsel.

Garland said in the statement that he had directed his deputy attorney general, Lisa Monaco, to “evaluate and strengthen the department’s existing policies and procedures for obtaining records of the Legislative branch,” and noted that she was “already working on surfacing potentially problematic matters deserving high-level review.”

“As I stated during my confirmation hearing, political or other improper considerations must play no role in any investigative or prosecutorial decisions,” Garland said in the statement. “These principles that have long been held as sacrosanct by the DOJ career workforce will be vigorously guarded on my watch, and any failure to live up to them will be met with strict accountability. There are important questions that must be resolved in connection with an effort by the department to obtain records related to Members of Congress and Congressional staff.”

In recent weeks, the department has notified current and former Washington Post, CNN and New York Times reporters that their phone and email records had secretly been seized as part of moves that began in the Trump administration.

The moves, which came during efforts to investigate leaks of classified information, sparked outcry from First Amendment advocates and media executives, and President Biden and Garland have since vowed to stop going after reporters’ records in such cases. Leaders of the three organizations are scheduled to meet with Garland later Monday to discuss the matter.

Last week, it was revealed that the department had also, in February 2018, subpoenaed Apple for the data of two lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee – California Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell – as well as current and former staffers on the panel and family members.

Swalwell and Schiff were frequent critics of the president during the Trump administration’s early years, when Democrats were in the minority and Republicans were running the Intelligence Committee’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Democrats decried the Trump Justice Department’s seizure of their records as possibly politically motivated. Those seizures, too, seemed to come during a leak investigation.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Apple had last month notified another prominent political figure that his records were sought by the Justice Department in February 2018: former White House counsel Donald McGahn.

The reason for that seizure remains unclear. The Justice Department has declined to answer specific questions about all of the moves.

The department’s inspector general, Michael Horowitz, recently announced that he would examine how officials had sought the data of reporters, lawmakers and others. But Horowitz cannot compel former Justice Department officials to talk to him, and his review could take months or even years. Lawmakers have said they will simultaneously pursue efforts to learn more, threatening to subpoena former Justice Department officials who do not cooperate.

Former attorney general Jeff Sessions and former deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, who were running the department in February 2018, as well as Attorney General William Barr, who took over later, have told associates that they did not recall being aware of the subpoenas for lawmaker records in a leak case.

When investigators obtain a person’s phone or email records – who they contacted and who contacted them – one of the things they must do is identify who owns all the accounts on a lengthy list. That leads them to subpoena communications companies for data associated with the accounts – such as names and credit card information – to learn who controls them.

It is possible that McGahn’s and the lawmakers’ data could have been swept up as prosecutors probed those with whom he might have been in contact. Addressing the congressional matter, Apple has said that the Justice Department’s request sought customer or subscriber account information for 73 phone numbers and 36 email addresses. Microsoft has acknowledged that it, too, received a subpoena related to a personal email account of a congressional staffer.

Garland’s statement did not say how policies would change, but noted, “Consistent with our commitment to the rule of law, we must ensure that full weight is accorded to separation-of-powers concerns moving forward.”