WASHINGTON (AP) — Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is denying the Taliban is winning the war in Afghanistan despite a wave of deadly militant attacks and signs the militants are expanding areas under their control.

Ghani says the Afghan state is not at risk of collapse and reiterated his government’s intent to seek a negotiated peace. He insisted it would not do so “from a position of weakness.”

Ghani was speaking by video to the School of Advanced International Studies at John Hopkins University in Washington, as a suicide bombing in Kabul and a deadly militant assault on districts in eastern Afghanistan suggested his government’s control was further weakening.

A U.S. special envoy is currently in the region trying to kick-start a peace process. The Taliban have so far refused direct negotiations with Kabul.